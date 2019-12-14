|
|
Lorraine M Gostomski
Greenfield - Lorraine went to Heaven peacefully at home on December 11, 2019 at age 92. She was born August 3, 1927 in Polonia, WI to the late Sylvester and Theresa (Groholski). She married Robert H. May 8, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia; then moved to Milwaukee in 1950. Loving mother of Sandra (Randall) Strassburg, Robert Jr., Gene, Rick, Duane and Loren (Jeanne). Dearest grandmother to Sara Strassburg, Kristine and Jason Gostomski and Tanya Young. Also survived by sister Edwina (Roy) Lepianka, sister-in-law Grace (Leonard) Sopa, brother-in-law Albert (Rita) Gostomski, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her son Conrad and husband Robert H. after 55 years of marriage.
Besides having six children, a devout Catholic, she was an avid gardener and won the Greenfield Award Winning Landscape certificate.
Visitation Thursday, December 19 at BLESSED SACRAMENT (3100 S. 41st St.) from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Additional Visitation and Services pending at SACRED HEART (7375 Church St.) in Custer, WI. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please visit www.rozgafuneral.com for more information.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019