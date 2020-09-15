Lorraine Tuskowski
Shantytown - Lorraine Tuskowski, age 89, of Shantytown passed away peacefully at her home on September 11, 2020.
A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held for Lorraine at 10:30AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church - Polonia - 7375 Church St., Custer, WI. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10AM on Friday at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St., Stevens Point, WI. From the visitation we will go in procession to the church for mass. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery.
Lorraine was born on October 9, 1930 in Shantytown, the daughter of Nick and Iva (Bentley) Rutkowski. She attended County Line School until the 8th grade. On September 16, 1950 Lorraine married the love of her life Benedict Tuskowski. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Lorraine and Benedict lived in Milwaukee until 1963 when they moved back to Shantytown and built their home they shared together until her passing.
Lorraine began employment in Milwaukee at A.C. Sparkplug until her children were born. When she and Ben Moved back to Shantytown she was an avid gardener, known for her garlic dill pickles, she was generous with her garden crops and donated them to church picnics. She always started her crops from seed. Lorraine was also a great baker, she baked homemade bread that she shared with many. Anyone who came to share a meal with Lorraine never left hungry. Lorraine took pride in everything she did, from being a farm girl to keeping a well-kept home for her and her husband. Ben and Lorraine raised beef cattle, and pigs on their farm. She enjoyed her visits to the bookmobile and was an avid reader.
Lorraine is survived by her husband Benedict Tuskowski, 2 daughters: Vicki (Tony) Karner, and Sharon (Alan) Carlson, 5 grandchildren: Ashley Groshek, Shay Karner, Emery (Matthew) Waldherr, Dream (Jason) Scott, and Styles (special friend Megan) Carlson), 5 great-grandchildren: Maythan Waldherr, Jordan Scott, Jacob Scott, Jarett Scott, Jolie Scott, 3 sisters: Carole Zick, Patricia Bleyer, and Arlene Gruenwald, and brother Ralph Rutkowski. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Anne Rutkowski and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters Mary Jo and Cheryl, son Allen, granddaughter-in-law Corbett Laubignat, 4 brothers: Chester, Harold, Charlie, and Erving, and 2 sisters: Margie, and Dorothy.
The family would like to thank the Ascension at Home Hospice staff, Katie and Stephanie and all of the caregivers that watched over Lorraine and took great care of her.
