LouAnn Behrend Meier
Park Ridge - LouAnn Behrend Meier, a former Park Ridge resident, passed away on August 10, 2019 under the care of Agrace Hospice Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
LouAnn was born September 27, 1935 to Edward Pagel Behrend and Edna Mae (Shersmith) Behrend. She attended school in Summit and Fort Atkinson WI where she graduated from high school in 1953. LouAnn married her high school sweetheart, James E. Meier, on December 29, 1956 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, WI. After their marriage Jim and LouAnn moved to Ardmore, OK where Jim was serving in the US Airforce. They returned to Wisconsin in 1958 and lived in Madison & Milwaukee WI, San Lorenzo, CA, and Wheaton, IL before settling in Park Ridge in 1970. After Jim's retirement from Sentry Insurance they sold their home in Park Ridge and divided their time between their home on Hagerman Lake in Iron River, MI and a winter home in Mimbres, NM.
LouAnn was active in the community serving in various volunteer roles in Park Ridge, as a Girl Scout leader, as well as with the Meals on Wheels program. She dedicated her life to her family and prided herself on being a homemaker. She taught her girls to sew, knit, cook and entertain. She and Jim were members of the Stevens Point Curling Club and LouAnn served as president of the Women's League. LouAnn was a natural artist and in retirement enjoyed flower arranging, making silver & turquoise jewelry, stained glass and stamping/card making. Her beautiful cards, that were sent for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, will be treasured by many of her friends and family.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen A. Meier of Dallas, TX; Marla J. (Jeff) Fischer of Fond du Lac, WI; Susan R. (John) O'Loughlin of Madison, WI; Christine M. (Jay) Wojcik of Schofield, WI; grandchildren Ashley (Rick) Kreiter, Lindsay (Nick) Sales, Bradley O'Loughlin, Jacob O'Loughlin, Ava Wojcik and Elizabeth Meier; great-grandchildren Rowan, Griffin and Myles Kreiter and Sophie Sales; sister-in-law Carol Ann Angeli, brother-in-law Richard Meier and 8 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law John & Sue Behrend, sister-in-law Betty Meier, brother-in-law Richard Angeli and her beloved husband Jim Meier.
Visitation for LouAnn will be held at the Shuda Funeral Home - Stevens Point on Friday, August 16th from 4:00 -7:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at the funeral home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, WI followed by a memorial mass. Interment will be immediately following at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Atkinson, WI. There will be a gathering for family and friends at The RiverStone in Fort Atkinson following internment.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in LouAnn's name to the Park Ridge Fire Department c/o Chief Brian Lepper, 24 Crestwood Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54481.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019