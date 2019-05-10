|
|
Dr. Louis M. Barsi
Uniontown, PA - Dr. Louis M. Barsi died April 27 in Uniontown, PA following a lengthy illness. Lou was born August 26, 1941, in Port Reading, NJ. Lou loved being a student. After receiving a BA from Oklahoma University, he earned two Masters, an Education Specialist, and finally an EdD from George Mason University, Arlington, VA. Lou held administrative positions in several universities including as Dean of Students at Penn State University, DuBois campus. Lou was an avid fan of Oklahoma and Penn State football.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Barsi, Woodbridge, NJ. He is survived by his brother Paul (Marilyn) Barsi, Plover, and two nephews, Brad, Plover and Brian, St. Paul, MN., close friends Mark Smith and Mark Lowe, and his caregivers for eighteen years, George and Debbie Petrovic, Uniontown, PA.
Funeral services will be held May 22 in Uniontown, PA with private burial following.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 10, 2019