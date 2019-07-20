|
LuAnn L. Schulz
Marshfield - LuAnn L. Schulz, 69, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Marshfield with Rev. Peter Ruggles officiating. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memory Garden Cemetery in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. A visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until service time at the church on Sunday.
LuAnn was born on July 4, 1950 in Dorchester, Wisconsin to Earl Schultz and Birdelia (Underwood) Gadke. She attended Marshfield Senior High and later worked at Bright Horizons for 37 years before retiring in 2018.
She was united in marriage to Ron Schulz in 1978.
LuAnn was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed darts, puzzles, cards, Yahtzee, Scrabble and many other board games.
She is survived by her sons, Scott (Loriann) Weister and Troy (Kelly Kress) Weister, grandchildren, Seth (Laynette), Bethany (Anthony), Tyson, Thane, Hayley and Trayton, and great-grandchildren, Semiyhan, Desiah, Skiahlar, Delyhan, Siahlas, Dekyhan, Cadence, Amari and Aiden. She is further survived by her ex-husband, Ron Schultz, siblings, Diane (Marvin) Doescher, Terry (Renee) Schultz, Patti (Scott) Martin, Gail (David) Butler, Janice (Richard) Harriman, Edward (Karen) Gadtke, Paula (Mike) Rottscheit, Mark (Paula) Gadtke and Myron (Julie) Gadtke, sister-in-law, Janet Schultz, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Jeffrey Weister, and brothers, Roger Schultz and Bruce Schultz.
Memorials may be designated in LuAnn's name to the .
