Lucille A. Kampschoer
Stevens Point - Lucille A. Kampschoer, age 94, of Stevens Point, died October 19, 2020.
Lucille was born at home on Bukholt Avenue in Stevens Point on November 30, 1925 to the late Michael & Mary Roshak. She was the youngest of 10 children. She attended St. Peter's Catholic School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1944.
Lucille married John M. Kampschoer on June 28, 1952 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. They were married for 65 years.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Kampschoer of Stevens Point and Naomi (Paul) Maczka of Glendale, WI; grandchildren, Hannah Kampschoer of Stevens Point, J.J. Wood of Elm Grove, WI, and Ben Wood of Glendale, WI. She is further survived by other relatives and special friends, Yvonne, Lewis, and David Christison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and son-in-law, James D.M. Wood.
A private service was held at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point. Memorial to be held in 2021.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sylvan Crossings and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Lucille.