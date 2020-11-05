1/1
Lucille A. Kellerman
Lucille A. Kellerman

Stevens Point - Lucille A. Kellerman age 90, of Stevens Point, passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 at The Lodge of Whispering Pines in Plover, where she had resided with her husband Richard since August.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucille and her husband Richard, will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 9:30 - 10:45 AM Tuesday at the church. Memorials in lieu of flowers will be established in her name for the Portage County Humane Society and Ascension Home Hospice. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Lucille was born March 2, 1930 in the Town of Carson, the daughter of Joseph and Rose Greene. She married Robert Oertel on October 27, 1951 in Stevens Point. Robert passed away in 1986. Lucille married Richard Kellerman on April 15, 1989 in Stevens Point. Lucille worked as a clerk for 40 years, starting at Roska Pharmacy and then at Kellerman Pharmacy. She worked at Colorcraft /Qualex, she retired from Qualex. Lucille enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, and taking care of her dogs.

Lucille is survived by her family: Linda Roede, Richard (Kathy) Kellerman Jr; Craig (Marcia) Kellerman; Laura (Brian) Eartly; Christina "Tina" (David) Koller. Niece: Cindy (Tom) Tepp and Nephew Michael Greene. 9 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Robert, her second husband Richard passed away on the 3rd of November, two days after Lucille; stepdaughter Lisa Kellerman; 5 sisters: Irene, Alvina, Agnes, Maimie, Bernice; 2 brothers: Peter and Raymond.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
