|
|
Lucille Mary (Wolashek) Shafranski
- - Age 92 years, passed away in peace April 27, 2019 at home in St. Camillus Care Facility in Wauwatosa, WI. Lucille 'Lou' was born August 25, 1926 in Stevens Point, WI and was the only child of Vincent and Anne (nee Tuszka) Wolashek. Lucille married Donald Adam Shafranski in 1953 at St. Peters Church and shared 61 loving years with him until his death in 2014. Lou always felt joy with Don's brothers and sisters and their families in her life. Lou and Don moved to Milwaukee where they raised 7 children and created many happy memories for their wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lou is remembered for her strong faith and devotion to fam,ily. She loved to garden, to sew, and to feed people. Lou had a lifelong talent for making friends and her wink and smile will be missed. Visitation Thursday, May 2 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88 W1 7 6 5 8 Christman Road, Menomonee Falls, WI from 10 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Interment Friday, May 3 at Guardian Angels Cemetery, Stevens Point at 1:00 pm. Memorials to House of Peace, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, or Memorial Masses. Jelacic Funeral Home, Milwaukee 414-466-2134
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 1, 2019