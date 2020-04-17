|
Lucy J. Ksionsk
Stevens Point - Lucy J. Ksionsk, age 73, of Stevens Point, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital with her loving husband at her side.
She was born in Marshfield on December 13, 1946, a daughter of the late Charles and Shirley A. (Milloy) Schmidt. She grew up in the Vesper area, as well as in Wausau, graduating from Wausau High School in 1964.
The former Ms. Schmidt was united in marriage to David E. Ksionsk in 1965 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point. The couple made their home in Stevens Point, raising their children.
Lucy, in the early years of their marriage, worked as a waitress at the Blue Top, Taco Johns, Ziggy's as well as Hardees. Her full time job though, was raising her children and being a loving wife and mother. In her free time, she was a volunteer with Head Start and at the Hospital in the gift shop. Lucy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, she and David sang in the Resurrection Choir, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was on the Welcome Committee.
She is survived by; her husband, David; her children, Karla (Roscoe) Kincheloe of Sherwood and Todd (Jessica) Ksionsk of Stetsonville; two grandchildren, Nathan and Connor; one great-grandchild, Haizlee; one sister-in-law, Carrie Schmidt; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by; her parents; an infant son, Corey; and her siblings, Marilyn, Phyllis and Greg Schmidt.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Jeffrey Hennes presiding. Entombment with a private Service of Committal took place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. A celebration of her life will be held later, after the Covid-19 pandemic is over. Please keep an eye on our website and the local newspapers as to the time and date.
Lucy's family wishes to thank the faithful Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Ascension St. Michaels for their dedication and loving care that they showed Lucy and us during these difficult times.
Those individuals wishing to make a memorial donation in memory of Lucy are encouraged to do so to either the Humane Society of Portage County, 3200 Iber Lane, Plover, WI 54467 or to the Sisters of St. Joseph's TOSF Stevens Point Motherhouse, PO Box 305/1300 Maria Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54481.
