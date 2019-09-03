|
Lula A. Kriewald
Stevens Point - Lula Anne Kriewald, age 92, of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life Service for Lula will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel, 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 11:00 to the time of services at the funeral home.
Lula was born June 11, 1927 in Kansas City, MS to Chester and Sally Enyart. Lula married LeRoy "Jim" Kriewald on March 3, 1951 in Merrill, WI.
Lula was always reading. She loved to golf, cook and spend time with family and friends.
Lula is survived by her husband, "Jim", daughter, Jo Ann Greco, son, David (Valerie) Kriewald, 3 grandsons: Casey (Crissie), Matthew (Julie), and Jonathon; 2 granddaughters; Melissa (Sale) and Jennifer (Jeff). 1 great-granddaughter, Camdyn and 2 great-Grandsons; Sam and Carson and her brother, Denzil Enyart.
Lula is preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Leona Schultz and Mariella Lask, and Grandchild Lura Beth.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting ww.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 3, 2019