Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Kriewald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula A. Kriewald


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula A. Kriewald Obituary
Lula A. Kriewald

Stevens Point - Lula Anne Kriewald, age 92, of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life Service for Lula will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel, 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 11:00 to the time of services at the funeral home.

Lula was born June 11, 1927 in Kansas City, MS to Chester and Sally Enyart. Lula married LeRoy "Jim" Kriewald on March 3, 1951 in Merrill, WI.

Lula was always reading. She loved to golf, cook and spend time with family and friends.

Lula is survived by her husband, "Jim", daughter, Jo Ann Greco, son, David (Valerie) Kriewald, 3 grandsons: Casey (Crissie), Matthew (Julie), and Jonathon; 2 granddaughters; Melissa (Sale) and Jennifer (Jeff). 1 great-granddaughter, Camdyn and 2 great-Grandsons; Sam and Carson and her brother, Denzil Enyart.

Lula is preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Leona Schultz and Mariella Lask, and Grandchild Lura Beth.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting ww.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuda Funeral Chapel
Download Now