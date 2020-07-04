Lydell Laverne Newby



Lydell Laverne Newby, 87, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020, at his home in Ogdensburg, WI, after a short battle with cancer.



Lydell was born March 8, 1933, to LaVern C. Newby and Esther (Greek) Newby, in Stevens Point, WI. He attended Stevens Point elementary schools and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1951.



He entered the United States Air Force, serving in the 3rd AF in Europe, until his discharge in 1956. While in England, he married Yvonne B. Berneville-Claye on June 5, 1954. He returned with his wife and their daughter to Stevens Point in 1956. They subsequently had five more children together. He stayed in the Air Force Active Reserve until his discharge in 1972.



He entered college, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from UW-Stevens Point, and his Master's Degrees in Administration from UW-Madison, and Special Education from UW-Oshkosh. He earned additional credits from UW-Superior, Marquette University, and UW-Milwaukee.



Lydell became a teacher, serving first in Elkhorn, WI, before moving to Fond du Lac, WI, where he taught at Rosenow and Jefferson Schools. He served as a "traveling" Principal for Liberty, Luco, DeNevue, Fourth Street, Taycheedah and TayCalMar schools, which later consolidated into a new Lakeshore School in 1964, and later served at Rosenow School, his last post. He retired in 1989, and he moved to Ogdensburg, WI in 1993 following his divorce.



He had a great love for the outdoors, working on cars or motorcycles, good home cooking, and being with his family and friends.



He served as a part-time Deputy Sheriff under eight sheriffs in Portage, Walworth, and Fond du Lac counties. He was a Boy Scout leader, and BSA Waterfront Director at Camp Shaginappi in Calumet County; Director of the Youth Center in Fond du Lac in the 1970s; Swimming, Scuba, and Lifesaving Instructor at the Fond du Lac YMCA; part of a team of Fond du Lac instructors teaching Outdoor Science summer school courses in the late 1960s; and he served five years on the American Gas Association Education Committee. Lydell also served on the town board in Ogdensburg, WI.



He was a member of Division Street/Covenant United Methodist Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Black Wolf Muzzle Loaders, racing pigeon clubs (in England and various US cities), Broken Cinch Saddle Club, Association of Superintendent Curriculum Development, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, National Association of Elementary School Principals, Association of Outdoor Education, and the National Education Association. Lydell was a licensed pilot, frequently taking to the skies in his Ercoup airplane.



Lydell is survived by his six children; Donna (Stephen) Liljegren, St. Cloud, WI; Lyndell Newby Draves (special friend, James Travis), Fond du Lac, WI; Lydell II (Jennifer) Newby, Circle Pines, MN; Diana (Tom) Skottgaard, Lakeland, MN; Janwyn (Todd) Golden, Appleton, WI; and Christian Newby, Waupaca, WI. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Newby of St. Cloud, FL; his sister-in-law, Eileen Newby, Cedar Grove, WI; twenty grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great great- granddaughter; cousins, nieces and nephews; and his constant, loyal companion - his German Shepherd dog, Titus - ever at his side.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry C. Newby; and two daughters-in-law, Renee (Heiser) Newby, and Chariana (Dusenberry) Newby.



The family would like to thank our dear sister, Diana (and her husband, Tom) for putting their lives on hold so she could move in with Dad the last three months of his life. Her sacrifice made it possible for him to stay at home in his final days. Because of her commitment to his care, friends and family were able to visit and spend time with him as his illness progressed.



Cremation has taken place. His remains will be buried with his parents in Plover Cemetery, Plover, WI in a private family graveside service. Time and location for a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store