Lynette G. Kircher
Stevens Point - Lynette G. Kircher, age 86, of Stevens Point, died August 3, 2019 in her home.
Lynette was born in Stevens Point, WI on July 5, 1933 to Joseph and Grace (Frasch) Haidvogl. She graduated from St. Stephen grade school and St. Joseph Academy. She attended Wisconsin State Teachers College and received her RN from Mercy School of Nursing in Oshkosh.
After graduation, she worked at Mercy Hospital for a short time before taking a position of Industrial Nurse for Kimberly Clark in Kimberly, WI. Lynette then worked as an RN at the Portage County Health Care Center and retired in 1998.
Lynette married Major John Kircher July 7, 1961 in Dover, Delaware. After the honeymoon, she returned to her home in Appleton, as Major Kircher was deployed. After Major Kircher returned from deployment, she moved to Dover, DE. She lived in Hawaii for 3 years, California for 6 years, and then back to Dover, DE. She then returned home to Stevens point while her husband was deployed to Vietnam. Lynette came back to Dover, DE to live with her husband when he returned. Major Kircher died June 8, 1975.
Lynette and a friend planned trips for the Lincoln Center for many years. Lynette enjoyed gardening, going on day trips, and eating out. While living in Hawaii, she learned and grew to love the Japanese art of flower arranging.
Survivors include her cousins, Clifford Kosy, Beverly (Wallace) Laurent, Mike (Kelly) Eckelstafer, Donald (Cindy) Eckelstafer, Darryl (Pamela Lee) Eckelstafer, Denise (Keith) Friebel, Charles Kosy, and Margaret (Kenny) Barlow and family; goddaughter, Mira Christiansen; longtime friends; Marsha Christiansen, Nancy Kauss, Bonnie Rohlinger, Lynne Godel and Carol Koziol-Biliak; and numerous other cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Rev. Jeffrey Hennes presiding. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9th at Boston Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., concluding with Rosary. Visitation will precede the funeral mass at church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Traditional burial will be held in Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Lynette lived her life surrounded by family and friends. Family would like to thank Dr. Onitilo and the staff of Marshfield Clinic (Stevens Point Cancer Center); Ascension Home Care; and Heartland Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation, Stevens Point Cancer Center.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019