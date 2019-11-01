|
Lynn "Red" Blair
Waupaca - Lynn "Red" Blair, age 79, of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI. Red was born in Chandlerville, IL on November 23, 1939, the son of the late Ernest and Letitia (Lynn) Blair. He taught & coached swimming at UW-Stevens Point from 1965 - 1997. Red is survived by his wife, Kay Blair of Waupaca, 3 sons, a daughter in law & 4 wonderful grandchildren. A Celebration of Red's Life is being planned for the spring of 2020. Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019