Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn "Red" Blair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn "Red" Blair Obituary
Lynn "Red" Blair

Waupaca - Lynn "Red" Blair, age 79, of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI. Red was born in Chandlerville, IL on November 23, 1939, the son of the late Ernest and Letitia (Lynn) Blair. He taught & coached swimming at UW-Stevens Point from 1965 - 1997. Red is survived by his wife, Kay Blair of Waupaca, 3 sons, a daughter in law & 4 wonderful grandchildren. A Celebration of Red's Life is being planned for the spring of 2020. Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -