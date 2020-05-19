Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Partner's Pub
Stevens Point , WI
Lynn Dee Anderson


1958 - 2020
Lynn Dee Anderson Obituary
Lynn Dee Anderson

Rosholt - Lynn Dee Anderson, 62, Rosholt, passed away unexpectedly May 15, 2020 in Stevens Point, WI.

She was born February 6, 1958 in Greendale, WI to Russell D. and Joyce (Scott) Anderson. She graduated from Greendale High School in 1976 and then moved to Stevens Point to attend UWSP in 1977. She married Glen Edseth in 1988, they settled in Rosholt, WI, where they raised and grew their blended family. They later divorced.

It is really hard to sum up one's life in a few short paragraphs but Lynn Dee's ultimate life's work was raising great children and helping people in need. She enjoyed a nice bon fire at her "Cabin", sipping on a cocktail, watching B&W John Wayne movies, watching her beloved Packers, trivia, music, casinos, gardening and she was a great cook. Lynn Dee will be greatly missed by her friends but especially by her family.

She is survived by her long term partner Joe Kurkowski, her brother David (Mary) Anderson, her Children: Bailey (Jeremy) Jensen, Kyle (Jordan) Edseth, Ann Dee Edseth (Dan Buggy), Heather Edseth, and Melissa (Dan) Stewart. Also her grandchildren: Julian, Jadan, Shayanne, Megan, Konner, Effie, Shepard and her soon to be new grandbaby that she was so excited for, Baby Edseth/Buggy.

She was preceded in death by her Parents Russel D. Anderson, Joyce (Scott) Anderson and Marge Anderson.

A Celebration of life will be at Partner's Pub in Stevens Point on May 30th, 2020 1pm-4pm.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020
