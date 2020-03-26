|
Lynn M. Stanton
Junction City - Lynn M. Stanton, 71, Junction City, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at home.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lynn was born on March 8, 1949 in Antigo, Wisconsin to Clarence "Ray" and Shirley (Drake) Spencer. She graduated from SPASH and later worked as a home maker. She married Edward Czerwony on May 12, 1978 at St. Michael's Church in Stevens Point, but he later passed away. She then married William "Bill" Stanton Sr. on June 22, 1996 at the First Presbyterian Church in Arpin.
Lynn enjoyed reading, playing cards, cooking, and playing with her grandkids. She also loved going camping and going up north with family and friends. She was very family oriented.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, children, Michelle Czerwony (Larry Sockness) of Withee, Michael Czerwony of Junction City, Mark (Katrina) Czerwony of Junction City, and Brian Stanton (fiancé Torri Riegert) of Dorchester, and grandchildren, Alanna, Katrina, Kimberly, Dillion, Edward, Elise, Emmett, Dom, and Letty. She is also survived by a sister, Leslie (Spencer) Schramm of Waupaca.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Shirley, husband, Edward, and brother, Michael Spencer.
A special thanks to Lynn's family, friends, and healthcare workers who helped through her battle with cancer.
