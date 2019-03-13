|
|
Madeline A. Reuther
Milwaukee - Peacefully entered eternal life, at the age of 96, at her home in Milwaukee, in which she lived for 63 years, on Monday, February 11, 2019. "The oldest of six kids" of the late John and Anastasia (Sankey) Glodowski, Madeline was born on the family farm in the Town of Amherst on April 18, 1922. She married Edward W. Reuther on September 26, 1953 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Fancher. They were married for 48 years until his death on April 30, 2002.
At the age of 16, Madeline became a maid for the Joerns family in Stevens Point. After three years, she moved to Chicago with her cousin. Prior to and following her marriage, Madeline was employed by Globe Union in Milwaukee. Later, she worked for Irene's Catering in Milwaukee and Executive Catering in West Allis.
Madeline and her husband were charter members of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Milwaukee, where she had been a member of its Christian Women and Mission Societies. She liked to sew, travel, and read and watch financial media.
Most of all, Madeline loved to garden and work in her yard. She often spent more time outdoors than in her house, explaining with pride, "I'm a farm gal." In the fall of 2017, she was still raking leaves daily; this past fall, she continued to "bop" weeds with her cane.
Madeline is survived by her beloved daughter, Mary Beth (Jim) Tennessen of Port Washington, her precious granddaughter, Kaylee Tennessen, her dearest sister, Carol (the late Al) Firkus of Custer, her dear nieces and nephews, Kathy (Tom) Fields, Steve (Donna Palmer) Glodowski, Michelle (Elmer) Zwicki, Karen (Tom) Miller, Alan (Colleen) Glodowski, Donna (Jeff) Klismith, Chris (Del) Seefeldt, Audrey (Ken) Stuczynski, Marvin (Diane) Iwanski, Sally (Jerry) Herek, and Judy Yenter, and great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray (Ruth), Hubert (Irene), Al (Grace), and Gene (Dorothy) Glodowski, and two nephews, John and Michael Firkus.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Custer, WI, with the Rev. Gregory Michaud officiating. Visitation will be held in the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Tony Pazos, Norman Johnson, and Sue Barszewski, the staff of Comfort Keepers, and her wonderful friend and neighbor, Janet Camp.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 13, 2019