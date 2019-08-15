|
|
Madeline H. Lepinski
Stevens Point - Madeline "Maggie" H. Lepinski, age 91, of Stevens Point, after many years of loving and supporting her five children, was called home by God on August 13, 2019.
Madeline was born on March 21, 1928 in Detroit, MI. She was the daughter of John and Agnes (Kosinski) King. She moved to Galloway in her youth and was a 1945 graduate of Wittenberg High School.
She married Adolph Lepinski Jr. on July 2, 1949 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Galloway, WI.
Maggie worked as a Clerk at Montgomery Ward, The Central Company, and The Road Star Inn. She was proud that all of her children received a 12th grade Catholic Education. She enjoyed traveling across the United States with her children. She relished spending time with her children and grandchildren. Maggie was an above average bowler receiving many awards for high games and high series. She enjoyed her weekly league bowling and annual trips to the State Bowling Tournament with her daughters and girlfriends.
She is survived by her husband, Adolph; son, Thomas; daughters, Patricia (Dennis) Duberstein, Jean (Andrew) Kubowski; Kathleen (Charles) Mocadlo and Janet (Fiance' Ross Mark) Schulist. She is further survived by grandchildren, Kimberly, Sarah, & Wesley Duberstein, Kristin (Josh Cook) Schulist, Laura (Tyler) Lindeman, Jennifer Kubowski; in-law, Brian Schulist; and niece, Carole (Mike) Serotzke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes; sister, Mary Ann Wilson and brothers, John III and Mark.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish with Rev. Steve Brice presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held in Guardian Angel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family for a future donation to cancer research.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful Nurses and CNA staff at the Portage County Home whom watched over mom when we could not be there. They would also like to thank special care givers, Cindy, Julie, Mary Sue, Carol, & Judy.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019