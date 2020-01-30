|
Sister Madelyn Stachowiak
Stevens Point - Sister Madelyn Stachowiak, 90, of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis for 71 years, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point.
Visitation at St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel, 1300 Maria Drive, Stevens Point, will begin with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Todd Mlsna officiating. Burial will follow in the Covent Cemetery.
The former Angeline Stachowiak was born February 7, 1929 in Stevens Point. She was the youngest of seven children of the late Joseph and Magdaline (Bukowski) Stachowiak. After graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, Sister Madelyn was received into the novitiate of the Sister of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis on August 10, 1949, and professional final vows on August 10, 1956. She earned a B.S. Degree in Education from St. Norbert College, De Pere, and completed two units of Clinical Pastoral Education at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.
Her teaching ministry began at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Pulaski, and continued for 32 years in Catholic Schools in Green Bay, Milwaukee, Antigo and Menasha.
In 1984 she began a new ministry in clerical work in Catholic High Schools in Mishawaka and South Bend, IN. She returned to Stevens Point in 1999 to provide home care for her elderly mother and brother.
In 2006 she began service as a sacristan at St. Joseph Motherhouse, where she retired in 2013. Sister Madelyn is survived by nieces and nephews and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Third Order of St. Francis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Jean Matyka, Dorothy Krusa and Margaret Czerwinski, three brothers; Daniel Stachowiak, Joseph G. Stachowiak and Anthony Stachowiak. Memorials may be offered to the Sisters of St. Joseph -TOSF.
The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family and Sisters of St. Joseph. Online condolences maybe sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com The SSJ-TOSF community is grateful to the physicians and staff at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital who attended to Sister Madelyn in her final illness.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020