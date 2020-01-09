|
|
Makenzie Paige Brady
San Antonio - Makenzie Paige Brady passed from the arms of her parents on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Makenzie is survived by her parents, Jeremiah Page and Lori Michelle Brady; her twin sister, Madison Elizabeth Brady; her brothers, Jaxson Hunter and Jacobi Chase Short; her paternal grandparents, Timothy Page and Cheryl Ann Brady; maternal grandparents, Tracy Allen and Mary Anne Hall; great grandparents; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
SERVICES:
A Service in loving memory of Makenzie Paige Brady will begin at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Mission City Church, 2220 NW Military Highway, San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Makenzie's memory may be made to www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org. Condolences may be conveyed at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020