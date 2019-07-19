Marc D. Vollrath



Stevens Point - Marc D. Vollrath, "Volley", age 72 of Stevens Point passed away at home on Thursday, July 18 surrounded by his family.



A Celebration of Life service for Marc will be held at 3:30PM on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. Full Military Honors will follow the service. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 2PM until the time of service.



Marc was born in Sheboygan, WI on April 21, 1947 to Marianne (Sager) and Donald Vollrath. The first of eight children, he loved trouble-making with his buddies, eating mud pie donuts and fishing on the Pigeon River. He attended Holy Name grade school and Sheboygan North High School.



Marc enjoyed a lengthy tenure as a student at UWSP with a pause for serving in the Army from 1968-70, receiving his degree in Communications in 1977. While at UWSP Marc was active in the fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon and the Vets 550 club. He served as the Stevie Pointer mascot, humor editor of the Pointer and was editor of the 1971 Iris (year book).



Marc was passionate about the outdoors, catching his first fish at age two. He enjoyed duck hunting and fishing in Canada. He hand-crafted fishing rods for many years and shared his talents with many friends. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and worked for the Stevens Point Parks and Recreation Dept. and later at Sentry World Golf Course.



For many years, Marc pitched softball for Buffy's Lampoon. He was also a softball umpire and announcer. He participated in basketball, golfing, and bowling leagues.



Marc was a great weaver of stories. Much of his material was gained from the tricks he'd play on his siblings and father. He was a master of embellishment and often shared his great humor with those around him. He was a wordsmith and his stories will be greatly missed.



Marc married Frances (Wagner) in 1971. They later divorced. He is survived by his daughters Melissa Vollrath (Erik Cook) of Montreal, Canada and Amy Leu (Jim) of Sun Prairie. Granddaughters Maya and Emma Leu and Eloise and Margaux Cook will miss his tall tales. Marc is further survived by his life partner of over 20 years, Lynette Golla of Stevens Point and their fur baby, Buster. They enjoyed living in Washington state for four years before returning to Stevens Point.



Marc is survived by his siblings Penny Bader (James Bialke) of Minneapolis, MN; Barbara Griffin-Long (Michael) of Ripley, MS; David Vollrath (Tina) Richmond, VA; Mary Pagel (Jon) of Almond; Tom Vollrath (Sally Conway) of Rosholt; Margaret Kumbier (Tim) of Waterford; Patricia Harrell of Ripley, MS, and many nieces and nephews. Marc was preceded in death by his parents.



Marc enjoyed the simple things in life, drinking his coffee while watching the Plover River flow by and, in his own words, "enjoying the beauty of a muted sunrise in a duck swamp as a new day was born and (he) was lucky enough to see it". We hope he is at peace.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Marc's name be made to the Portage County Humane Society.



The family thanks the staff at Ascension Hospice and St. Michael's Hospital for their care, especially Carol, Diane and Ray.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019