Fort Collins - Marcia Kay (Jajewski) Jenks, 64, of Fort Collins, passed away November 9, 2020. She was born November 16, 1955 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She attended Pacelli High School and went on to hold many different jobs to include being a flight attendant at Frontier Airlines, customer service at United Airlines and she was a CASA volunteer working with children in the foster care system. Marcia moved to Colorado in the '70s and Colorado is where she called home.



She married the love of her life, John "Jack" Jenks on November 8, 1985 and in April of 1988 they adopted their daughter, Courtney "Maggie" Miller. In 1990 they adopted their son Jeremy "Robbie" Jenks.



Marcia had a heart of gold and would help anybody in need. She will be greatly missed by many people; she could light up a room with her smile.



She leaves behind her parents, Jim and Joyce Konopacky, her birth father, William Jajewski, her children Robbie Jenks and Maggie Miller, her grandchildren, Skyler Clerkin, Christian Miller, Avalynn Jenks, Lexin Jenks, Silas Jenks, Kathie Johansson, Jennifer Jenks and John Jenks and eight great grandchildren. Her brother Mats Weisenberg and sister Deb Flowers. She leaves behind countless others who knew and loved her so much.



She was preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Jenks.



