Rev. Marcin Mankowski
Rosholt - Rev. Marcin Mankowski, O.P. passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020.
He was born Marcin Mankowski on May 21, 1950 in Cieszyn, Poland. He graduated from High School in 1968. He went on to graduate from the Academy of Agriculture in Veterinary Medicine in 1974. He joined the Order of Preachers, the Dominican Order at the age of 26, never practicing veterinary medicine. On May 21, 1983 he was ordained a Roman Catholic priest in Kraków, Poland by Cardinal Macharski.
He served as a parish priest and teacher for 10 months in Warsaw. He was later sent to Toronto, ON Canada for 6 months to learn English. Afterwards, he was sent to Tokyo for 4 years. Then he came to the American Dominicans in Ohio for 2 years where he served at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Zanesville, OH. He then entered the military service as a chaplain for US Army. He completed boot camp in New Jersey and was sent to serve in Oklahoma. After 3 years of service, he became an American citizen on June 1, 1995 in Denver, CO. He was then sent to Camp Stanley, Korea for 1 year. Following that year, he was transferred to Fort Carson, CO for 4 years.
He received his honorable discharged for health reasons. In 1996 he was called on by Bishop Burke to serve in the Diocese of La Crosse. He served at St. James the Less in La Crosse for half a year and then at Sacred Heart Parish and school, Polonia and St. Adalbert Parish and school in Rosholt from 1997 to 2011.
Father Marcin had been living as a retired priest in the area until his death.
Father Marcin is survived by one brother, Piotr, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Pawel and Maria and two sisters, Jadwiga and Wanda.
The saintly twinkle in Father Marcin's eyes along with the childlike tone of love in his voice drew many hearts to the Lord. This man of God spoke truth with his heart on fire, listened generously with a compassionate and just ear, and humbly wove together dignity and love for the most vulnerable souls around us. People were drawn to Father Marcin for the sacraments, for counsel, or for one of his instructive homilies because to be in his presence was to know with certainty that we are all children of God. Under Father Marcin, the celebration of the great Feast of the Divine Mercy became a tradition at Sacred Heart Parish, starting in 1997.
