Services Shuda Funeral Chapel 3200 Stanley St Stevens Point , WI 54481 (715) 344-2113 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shuda Funeral Chapel 3200 Stanley St Stevens Point , WI 54481 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church - Stevens Point Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church - Stevens Point Resources More Obituaries for Marcy Kirsch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marcy Kirsch

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marcy Kirsch



Stevens Point - Marcy Kirsch, age 91 died on April 8,2019 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.



A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held for Marcy at 11:00AM on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church - Stevens Point. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories on Friday May 3, 2019 from 4-8PM at Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. A General Rosary will be prayed for Marcy at 7PM on Friday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10-10:45AM at the church. Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville Kentucky.



Marcy was born Mary Marcella Parker in Louisville, Kentucky, the second of six children of the late Dr. Joseph Skees Parker and Mary Marcella (Hayden) Parker.



Marcy loved words. She once said "I love the sound of words, the sight of them, the way they feel on my tongue when I speak them."



Marcy graduated from Marquette University College of Journalism with a bachelor of philosophy in journalism and a minor in philosophy and English. She was awarded Theta Sigma Phi's "Outstanding Woman in Journalism."



After graduating from Marquette, Marcy returned to Louisville for three years to work as feature writer and photographer for the Archdiocesan weekly paper, The Record.



In 1952, she married Dr. Raymond P. Kirsch and moved to Rhinelander, Wisconsin where Dr. Kirsch practiced dentistry with his brother. In 1960 the couple moved to Stevens Point.



After the youngest of their six children entered kindergarten, Marcy worked for Dr. Kirsch as his time-control executive secretary. After 25 years of marriage, they divorced.



Marcy returned to her cherished field of journalism and worked as writer and editor in the communications department of Sentry Insurance, She was a freelance writer and copy editor for Motorola, Delta Dental, and TravelGuard International. She was editorial assistant for The Journal of Wildlife Management, and coordinated the Aldo Leopold conference on the 50th anniversary of Leopold's A Sand County Almanac.



Marcy was a charter member of Sentry Toastmasters. She was a 30-year member of Center Point Chorus of Sweet Adelines, during which she wrote scripts for the chorus: Second-hand Dream, Mr. Charles Bones, Call of the Train, The Second Greatest Show on Earth, and Beyond the Moon.



Marcy traveled extensively and wrote journals while visiting the Soviet Union, England, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, the Czeck Republic, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Spain, Portugal, and Northern Africa.



At age 50 Marcy enjoyed the challenge and rush of downhill and cross country skiing and scuba diving. When she was 74, Marcy began her musical journey studying violin, using her father's violin while continuing piano. In both these musical disciplines she followed the Suzuki method where her classmates were as young as five.



Marcy is survived by her three sons: Paul (Sam), Dan (Michele), Rob (Betty) all of Stevens Point; her three daughters: Mary Sutter of St. Louis, Mo., Sarah (Rick) Wilke of Amherst Junction, Wisc., and Laura (Randy) Meffert of Waunakee, Wisc. She is also survived by grandchildren Jeremy Kirsch, Dylan Engel, Nathan and Naomi Stowell, Anna Mae Meffert, Richard Sutter, and Eric Rhoda. She is survived by her sister, Barbara (George) Matous of Penn Run, Pa. and their seven children. She is survived by great-grandchildren Trenten and Bryanna Kirsch. Marcy was pre-deceased by the father of her children, Dr Ray Kirsch and by her beloved Dan Coble, partner for 30 years.



The family would like to thank Ann Phillip for her companionship, care & humor. Also the wonderful nursing staff in the IMC at St. Michael's Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Tuberous Sclerosis Society in the name of her grandson Nathan Stowell.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries