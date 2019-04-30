|
|
Marcy Kirsch
Stevens Point - Marcy Kirsch, age 91 died on April 8,2019 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held for Marcy at 11:00AM on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church - Stevens Point. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories on Friday May 3, 2019 from 4-8PM at Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. At 7PM on Friday the Barbershoppers are honored to sing Marcy's soul to heaven. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10-10:45AM at the church. Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville Kentucky.
A full obituary may be seen and condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 30, 2019