Margaret A. Ostrowski
Stevens Point - Margaret "Marge" A. Ostrowski, 72, of Stevens Point, died Thursday July 9, 2020, with her family by her side. She was under the care of Ascension at Home Hospice. Margaret was born on April 25, 1948, in Edgar WI.
She is the daughter of Mary (Ciaglo) Kuyoth and the late Jacob Kuyoth. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic grade school in Cassel WI. She graduated from Edgar high school in 1966.
Her marriage to Robert Ostrowski took place on August 17, 1968, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cassel WI. after the marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point.
Margaret worked for the Copy Center in Stevens Point up until her retirement. She worked there for 28 years retiring as a manager. Margaret volunteered many hours for various parish functions. She enjoyed crocheting, family vacations and spending time with her granddaughters.
Survivors include her husband Robert Ostrowski. Sons; Mark (Amy) Ostrowski, Paul (Jenny) Ostrowski, Thomas Ostrowski, James (Laura) Ostrowski, Daniel Ostrowski.
Grandchildren; Emily, Anna, Claire, Abigail, Natalie, Meghan and Beatrice. Also survived by her brother, Michael Kuyoth and sisters, Alvina (Bruce) Frahm and Susan Wilson. She was preceded in death by a niece Dionne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday July 13, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 838 Fremont Street Stevens Point. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Public visitation will also be on Monday, at the Ministry Center of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Stevens Point from 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Ministry Center at one time with masks and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers Memorials in Margaret's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com