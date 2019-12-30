|
|
Margaret A. "Marge" Stanchik, age 88, of Stevens Point, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on May 27, 1931 in Stevens Point, the first of 12 children of David and Angeline (Daczyk) Sankey. Marge attended local schools. And worked as a waitress at Hannon in her early years. Ms. Sankey met the love of her life, Richard "Luke" Stanchik and the couple were married on October 19, 1953. Marge and Luke had 43 years of marriage when he passed away on December 17, 1996.
She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Peter Rosary Society and the Family Life Committee.
Marge enjoyed traveling, fishing, crafts, cooking and baking, working in her yard but especially spending time with and visiting family and friends. She loved spending time with all of her nieces and nephews.
Marge is survived by; two brothers, Norbert (Lenae) Sankey and Kenneth (Diane) Sankey; four sisters, Rosalia (Bob) Stoltz, Jeanette Piotrowski, Evelyn (Tony) Slowinski and Carole (Charles) Gauthier; one sister-in-law, Shirley Duda; one brother-in-law, James Stanchik; many loving nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Richard; two sisters, Agnes Sankey and Henrietta "Hank" Stoltz; three brothers, Dennis, Richard and Robert Sankey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter Catholic Church, 800 4th Ave., Stevens Point, WI 54481, at 10:30AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation in the St. Faustina Room of St. Peter Church from 9:00AM until the time of the mass on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:15AM Saturday morning.
Marge had asked that in lieu of flowers (her words were, "No Flowers - Please!), memorial contributions be made to St. Peter Rosary Society.
Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019