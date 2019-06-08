Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Faustina Room at St. Peter Church
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Faustina Room at St. Peter Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Margaret Bigalke Obituary
Margaret Bigalke

Stevens Point - Margaret A. Bigalke, age 95, of Stevens Point died Thursday June 6, 2019 at Maple Ridge Care Center in Plover, WI. She was born Feb. 15, 1924 in the Town of Milladore, WI to the late John & Rosalia (Linzmaier) Bayerl. Her marriage to Myron J. Bigalke took place on June 14, 1947 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church in Blenker, WI. Later that year Myron joined the US Air Force.

The family lived in various places including California, Germany and Japan. After Myron retired from the US Air Force the couple settled in Stevens Point. Myron died in 1985.

She was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis and St. Peter Rosary Society Rose 19 for many years. Margaret enjoyed being with her family, doing crossword puzzles and gardening.

Survivors include four sons; Myron (Jean), David (Sheri) and Tony Bigalke of Stevens Point and Jerry (Anne) Bigalke of Plover. Two daughters; Laurie Atherton of Mexico and Marjorie (Stephen) Danczyk of Wisconsin Rapids. Daughter-in-law; Margaret "Charlie" Bigalke of Stevens Point, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 2 sons; Robert & Alfred, grandson; Robert J. Bigalke, her parents, 3 bothers & 4 sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday June 10, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Monday morning in the St. Faustina Room at St. Peter Church. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:15 AM Monday in the Faustina room. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 8, 2019
