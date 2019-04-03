Margaret E. Salibi



Stevens Point - Margaret Elizabeth Salibi



Margaret, age 88 of Stevens Point, crossed the finish line and received her prize from the Lord at 10 PM, Sunday March 31st. She passed peacefully with her 3 children by her side, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Stevens Point. She was under the care of Ministry Hospice. Margaret Elizabeth Salibi (Beverley) was born on September 2, 1930, in Saint Catharine's Ontario Canada. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Lillian (Houghton) Beverley.



Margaret attended the Toronto General Hospital nursing program from 1949-1952 where she earned her RN certification in nursing. She worked at the Manhattan Eye & Ear Hospital in New York City from 1953-1954 and at the University of Illinois Research Hospital in Chicago from 1954-1955 where she met Bahij Salibi, her future husband. She was married to Bahij on May 16, 1955 in Niagara Falls, New York. From 1956 to 1985 she lived in Marshfield, WI. where she faithfully raised a daughter and two sons.



She earned her bachelor's degree in nursing in 1980 from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and practiced nursing at the Marshfield Clinic until she and Bahij retired to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in order to care for her mother in 1985. She and Bahij returned to Marshfield, WI - her "hometown" in 2005. Bahij passed away June 25th, 2007. She moved to Plover, WI in August 2012 to be closer to family.



Margaret was a member of St. Albans Episcopal Church in Marshfield. She enjoyed knitting garments for our military and volunteering at local hospitals. She is survived by her children; Lillian (David) Duerst of Tacoma WA., Charles (Deb) Salibi of Appleton WI., Ernest (Georgia) Salibi of Stevens Point. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services for Margaret will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday April 5th, 2019, at Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road Plover. Ministry Hospice Chaplain, Terri Hernandez, will officiate. Visitation on Friday April 5th, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to in Margaret's name would be appreciated. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary