Margaret "Margie" Grubba
Plover - Margaret "Margie" Joann Grubba age 85, of Plover passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, July 10th 11:00 AM at the Shuda Plover Funeral Home, 2400 Plover Road, Plover. Friends and family may call from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Margie was born January 12, 1935 in Winamac, IN, the daughter of Earl and Minnie (Reinholt) Leonard. Due to her Mother's passing when Margie was an infant her early childhood was spent with her Aunt in Winamac then older sisters in Logansport IN and Chicago IL. As a teen she moved to Chicago and graduated from Lakeview High in 1953. After high school she worked at a grocery store where she met her soon to be husband. On April 23, 1955 she married James L. Grubba Sr. at St. Thomas of Canterbury in Chicago. The couple settled in Stevens Point and raised their family.
Margie was known by many of the north side youth as "Ma Grubba". In the 1980's she enjoyed modeling for bridal shows throughout Central Wisconsin and was a 25-year member of Sweet Adeline's. She was an avid card club player with cherished friends for 40 years, and an enthusiastic world traveler. She enjoyed casino trips, spending time with family and dining out. Favorite grandchildren memories are her tight grandma hugs and lipstick kisses.
She is survived by her children: Jim (Vickie) Grubba, Stevens Point; Tom Grubba, Champlin, MN; Tim Grubba, Stevens Point; Cindy Hunter (Ed Lesniak), Crookston, MN; Tammy (Al) Jankowski, Stevens Point; Bill (Joan) Grubba, Terre Haute, IN. 13 grandchildren: Jenni, Daniel, Ryan Grubba; Jessica (Brody) Welch, Misty Quick, Brandon (Amber) Grubba, Robyn Grubba; Leah Hunter (Patrick McDonough); Ellie Hunter; Sara and Mattie Jankowski; Olivia (Caleb) Purviance and Celia Grubba, 8 great grandchildren, and her half-brother: Jimmy Leonard, Peru, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James in 2001, three brothers Earl, Alvin and Francis and two sisters Esther and Molly.
Special thank you to her travel companions and to the special friends who provided support to the family while we walked the dementia journey. To the staff at Whispering Pines that gave her a caring and safe place to live out her last couple of years. A special thanks to Lori and Angel for all your compassion and to the nurses and staff at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital.
She's in the sun, the wind, the rain, she's in the air you breathe with every breath you take. She sings a song of hope and cheer, there's no more pain, no more fear. You'll see her in the clouds above, hear her whisper words of love. You'll be together before long, until then listen for her song. -Christy Ann Martine
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association of WI https://www.alz.org/wi/donate and Portage County Humane Society https://www.hspcwi.org/
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.