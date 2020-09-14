1/1
Margaret L. Larson
Margaret L. Larson

Stevens Point - Margaret Louise Larson passed away on September 12, 2020, at Point Manor in Stevens Point Wisconsin, at age 94. She was born in Stevens Point on August 30, 1926, to the late William and Mary (Glodowski) Jauch. Raised in Stevens Point, Margaret graduated high school from the Academy and worked at Hardware Mutual (Sentry) Insurance following graduation. As a young adult, Margaret was a Girl Scout leader and worked at a Girl Scout camp. She married Laverne W. Larson on September 6, 1948 and began raising a family in Stevens Point, and later at Lake Emily, near Amherst Wisconsin. Her last employment was as a seasonal worker for Figi's, where she made long lasting friendships with her "Hill Topper Gang".

An avid reader and crossword puzzle solver, Margaret enjoyed playing the word game Bananagrams with family members. She loved family picnics at Lake Emily, growing flowers in her yard, and watching birds and squirrels at her bird feeders. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Margaret was preceded in death by husband Laverne, son Scott, parents William and Mary Jauch, and brother Gustave. Surviving Margaret are her sister Norma Karrier, sons William (Mai), Christopher (Tammy), Timothy (Andrea) and James (Colleen), daughters Christine Marquard (Jim), and Mary Lutz (Jeff), as well as 10 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Stevens Point Health Care Center, as well as Ascension Hospice, for the loving care provided to Margaret. Shuda Funeral Home is assisting the family; a private family gravesite service is planned for this fall.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
