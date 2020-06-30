Margaret L. Przybylski
Margaret L. Przybylski

Margaret L. Przybylski, 80, Hatley, died Sunday June 28, 2020 at Mount View Care Center Rehab, Wausau.

She was born May 13, 1940, in Wausau, daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Rychter) Przybylski. After completing her Master's Degree in teaching, Margaret taught school in Manawa for a short time and retired from Mosinee Middle School where she taught Sixth Grade Reading and Communications for over 35 years. Along with her father and uncle Roman, she and her sisters operated a dairy farm in the town of Bevent.

Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Ladislaus Parish in Bevent and volunteered in many capacities, including member and past president of the Rosary Society, parish typist/secretary and was a CCD teacher for over 30 years.Among her many and varied interests, Margaret enjoyed a variety of crafts, reading, counted cross stitch, crewel and made clothing for herself and sisters. She was fond of cooking, baking, canning, sausage making and with all this, enjoyed the outdoors flower and vegetable gardening.

Survivors include her sisters, Barbara and Lucille Przybylski, Hatley; many cousins, including a special cousin, Tom Shebelski and two "adopted sons", Mike and Jim.

Besides her parents and uncle Roman that farmed the home place, she was preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 4, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil and Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and everyone attending is required to wear a mask.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
