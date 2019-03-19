Margaret "Dolly" Miskowski



Stevens Point - Margaret "Dolly" Miskowski age 93, of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 at North Haven Living Center surrounded by her loving family.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolly will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rev. Alan Burkhardt will officiate. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 - 6:30 PM on Thursday at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - Stevens Point, a General Rosary will be prayed for Dolly to conclude the evening. Visitation will also be held prior to Mass on Friday, at the church from 9:30 - 10:45 AM.



Dolly was born September 13, 1925 in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Alice (Stroik) Leo. As a child the family moved to Stevens Point and Dolly graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1943. She married Donald Miskowski on July 2, 1949, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The couple settled in Stevens Point, and Dolly worked at Pauls Bar which later became Mickeys, and retired from Portesi Frozen Foods in 1980. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, Hallmark movies, crossword puzzles, and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan.



She is survived by eight children, Ellen Miskowski, Bob (Julie) Miskoski, Rick (Lori) Miskoski, Dave (Patty) Miskowski, and Scott (Carla) Miskowski, all of Stevens Point, Mike (Kim) Miskowski, Plover, Pat "Rocky" (JoAnn) Miskowski, Mosinee, and Bill (Dede) Miskoski, Friendship; one brother, Garry Leo, Oconomowoc. 23 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren with three on the way, and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donnie in 2010, her sister Virginia "Sis" Kubisiak, her brother Jim Leo, two brother-in-laws and her sister-in-law.



Dolly's family wishes to thank Dr Ravi, Dr Kim, and the staff on 2nd and 5th floor at St Michaels, along with all the staff at North Haven for the care and support they gave Dolly and her family.



