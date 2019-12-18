|
|
Margaret V. Kamenski (Gosh)
Mountain View, CA - Margaret V. Kamenski, 90, Mountain View, California, formerly of Stevens Point, died Nov. 25 at her son Alan's home after a short illness. Her cremains will be buried in Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point WI. Mrs. Kamenski was born March 2, 1929 in Stevens Point, a daughter of the late Henry and Matilda Gosh (Kruzitski) and step daughter of the late Mary Gosh (Slagowski). She married Gerald P. Kamenski in 1948 in Stevens Point. She and her husband Gerald moved to Milwaukee WI in 1948 and back to Stevens Point in 1956 where they resided until 1962. She and Gerald returned to the Milwaukee area, Greenfield WI, then later to West Allis WI. After retirement in 1989, she and Gerald followed their dreams and moved to Vista California, however, he deceased in November of 1990. In 1993 she moved to Sunnyvale CA to be close to grandchildren, then to Mountain View CA in 2012.
Margaret was a loving homemaker during her child rearing days of her and Gerald's six (6) children. She returned to Stevens Point in 1956 when she and Gerald operated Burr Oaks Supper Club in Plover. She managed the kitchen and often tended the bar. While in Greenfield and West Allis she worked at Yahr-Lange, a wholesale drug distribution company, managing classified products from 1966 to 1986. Survivors include three sons Peter, Friendship WI, Alan, Long Beach CA, Robert Wayne, Mountain View CA; three daughters, Rita Buske, Grafton WI, Clare Aylsworth, Mesa AZ, Sharon Bunchkowski, Oconomowoc WI; one brother, John B Gosh, Stevens Point WI, 12 grandchildren, one step grandchild, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers Henry Gosh Jr., Mount Pleasant PA and Fredrick Gosh, Stevens Point WI; two sisters Carol Frasch (Gosh) Plainfield WI and Theresa Stanchik (Gosh) Stevens Point WI.
For information on a future memorial call (608) 404-0955 or see https://www.forevermissed.com/
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019