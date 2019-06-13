Marian T. Moyer



Stevens Point - Marian T. Moyer, age 81 of Stevens Point, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Marian was born December 23, 1937 in Stevens Point, a daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Wisnewski) Przybylski. She attended local schools and graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School in 1955. Her marriage to James Moyer took place on October 20, 1956, in Stevens Point. Her husband James survives. Marian worked for Paragon Communications in accounting until her retirement in 1991. Marian enjoyed playing Pinochle at the Rec Center, movies and reading. Her most precious time was being with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband James, her children; Gail (Greg) Dietz of Franklin, WI, James B. (Diane) Moyer of Muskego, WI, Sharon Moyer (Joe Flanagan) of Phoenix, AZ. and Mark Moyer of Stevens Point. She is further survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother Clarence.



Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 A.M. Friday June 14, 2019, at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Rev. Jerzy Rebacz officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and Friends may call on Friday from 9:00 A.M. at St. Stephens Church until the time for mass. In lieu of flowers memorials in Marian's name may be made to the Special Olympics, YMCA or the Salvation Army.