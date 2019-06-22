Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Faustina room at the CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Stevens Point, WI
View Map
Resources
Stevens Point - Marianne Pieczynski, 95 of Stevens Point, died Wednesday June 19, 2019, at Whispering Pines assisted living in Plover. She was under the care of Ministry Hospice. Marianne was born on July 1, 1923, in Bischofshofen Austria. She was the daughter of the late Josef and Anna Krabb. Her marriage to Conrad Pieczynski took place in April of 1948 in Salzburg Austria while Conrad was serving in the United States Army during WWII. The couple returned to the United States in 1951. Marianne proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1955. Her husband Conrad died on January 6, 1985.

Marianne worked at the Journal Printing Company for over 20 years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Guy (Elizabeth) of Kronenwetter and Gregg (Margaret) of Plover. Grandchildren, Tad Pieczynski, Jay (Lynn) Pieczynski, Dana Pieczynski, Cale Pieczynski, Robert (Nancy) Molski and James (Tina) Molski.

Great-Grandchildren, Scarlett Mei Pieczynski, Kait (Matt) Miller and Tommy Molski

Great-Great-Grandchildren, Harper Miller and Aiden Molski. Also survived by her son-in-law, Thomas Molski of Grand Rapids, numerous nieces and nephews and their families in Austria and Bavaria whom she visited numerous times. She was extremely proud of her Austrian heritage.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dorothy Karin Molski and her siblings.

Marianne's family wishes to express their heart felt appreciation to the administration and staff at Whispering Pines, the Lodge for their kindness and wonderful care, truly making her apartment a warm and comfortable home. They also want to thank Ascension hospice and Inclusa services for all their assistance with her needs. Rest in peace Mom, Oma, Grandma, we love you, Auf Wiedershauen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday June 25, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church Stevens Point. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the St. Faustina room at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers memorials in Marianne's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 22, 2019
