1/
Marianne Stenz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Stenz

Stevens Point - Marianne Stenz age 88, of Stevens Point, passed away on July 7, 2020, at North Haven Assisted Living in Stevens Point under the care of Ascension Hospice.

Burial will be in the St Stephens Cemetery. There will be no public services.

Marianne was born November 24, 1931 in Stevens Point, the daughter Clayton and Lillian (Howell) Smith. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1949. Marianne married Gerald Stenz in 1955, the couple later divorced. She was an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling and shopping.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. She is survived by relatives and many great friends.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Stevens Point Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved