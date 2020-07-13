Marianne Stenz
Stevens Point - Marianne Stenz age 88, of Stevens Point, passed away on July 7, 2020, at North Haven Assisted Living in Stevens Point under the care of Ascension Hospice.
Burial will be in the St Stephens Cemetery. There will be no public services.
Marianne was born November 24, 1931 in Stevens Point, the daughter Clayton and Lillian (Howell) Smith. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1949. Marianne married Gerald Stenz in 1955, the couple later divorced. She was an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling and shopping.
Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. She is survived by relatives and many great friends.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com