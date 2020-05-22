Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
315 Cherry St
Janesville, WI
1924 - 2020
Marie Hudziak Obituary
Marie Hudziak, 95, passed away on May 21st, 2020. She was born August 2nd, 1924 in Plover, WI. She was the daughter of Guy and Olive (Scribner) Gilman.

Marie graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point. She worked in an ammunition factory in Milwaukee late in World War II, before earning a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Marie went on to teach for 41 years, beginning with a one room school in Almond, Wisconsin, and ending with 27 years at the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped in Janesville.

On June 10th, 1950, she married Clem Hudziak in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wautoma. She was member of the Delta Kappa Gamma, Catholic Women's Club, Janesville Area Retired Educators, Wisconsin Retired Educators Association, Rock County Historical Society, and St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and they visited all 50 states and much of Canada. The joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren Brittany and Brandon.

She is survived by her son Mark, daughter-in-law Julie, her grandchildren: Brittany and Brandon, daughter-in-law Kathy Hudziak of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, son Craig, her husband Clem, brother Guy Charles Gilman; and sisters Jeanne Tech, Gladys Wentworth, Patricia Graham.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 315 Cherry St. Janesville with Father Drew Olson presiding. Visitation at the church will be at 10:00 am until time of service. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation, Stoughton, and Heartland Hospice Janesville, for their care of Marie the last few months.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 22 to May 25, 2020
