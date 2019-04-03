Marie Kruziki-Kippenhan



Stevens Point - Marie entered eternal rest on March 28, 2019 at the Atrium River View Lodge in Whiting which was her home since November of 2011. Marie loved the location on the Wisconsin River, a few miles downstream from where she was born on Washington Ave. in Stevens Point. She was born on January 5, 1925 to Frank and Katherine Kostuch and grew up on the northside of Point where her father owned a metal fabrication shop on First Street. Marie was the seventh child of a family of nine children. Her older siblings, Helen, Clara, Gertrude, Raymond Steinke, George Stanke, Agnes and younger brother Edward all preceded her in death; one sister, Kathleen Dimka survives.



Marie attended St. Peter's grade school, and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School. She was married to Edmund Kruziki in 1944. After the War they lived in Wausau until 1951 when they returned to Stevens Point to purchase a corner grocery store on Church Street. They were joint proprietors of several small businesses at the same location, converting the store to the Pink Rocket Grill eventually to South Point Liquor. Ed passed away in 1985 after their retirement. She married Herbert Kippenhan in 1990 and they spent many enjoyable years bowling, golfing, dancing, and playing cards until he passed in 2003. Marie was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, American Legion Auxiliary and Lioness Club and had volunteered at St. Michael's Hospital and sewed Christmas hats and stockings for newborn infants.



Marie is survived by her children; Karen Simonis (Dennis) of Plover; Jim Kruziki (Gretchen) of Stevens Point; Janice (Mike) Stebenne of Allen, TX; and Mike Kruziki (Janice) of Tuscon, AZ as well as ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Marie will be remembered for her positive attitude, always-giving spirit and her love of family get-togethers. Marie will miss all her friends and great care-givers at River View Lodge. The family wishes to thank the staff at River View Lodge and Heartland Hospice care-givers for their kindness during her final stay there.



A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held for Marie at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Stephens Catholic Church - Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM until time of service. Rev. Jerzy Rebacz will officiate. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary