Marietta (Cookie) Poskie
Rhinelander - Cookie Poskie, age 94 passed away on July 28th, 2019 at her daughter's home in Rosholt, WI. She was born on May 7, 1925 in Rhinelander to the late Bruce and Laura (Kerber) Cook.
Cookie graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1943. She continued her education in Kansas City, Missouri at Menoraha Hospital, as a Medical Technician. She married George Poskie on August 10, 1946. They lived in Milwaukee and Clintonville, eventually settling in the Antigo area, where they raised two children, Robert Poskie and Laura Poskie Dobbe. Cookie and George enjoyed 45 years of marriage. George passed away on April 30, 1991.
Cookie later married Jim Mlady. They wintered in Tucson Arizona and spent their summers on Lake Emma in Rhinelander. Jim passed away on July 10, 2008.
She was the ultimate domestic engineer that enjoyed golf, the Packers and a good whiskey old fashion.
Cookie is survived by her daughter; Laura (Bob) Dobbe, Rosholt. Five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister in law; Sharon (Bruce) Cook, Firestone, Colorado. She is also survived by four step children; Jim (Mary) Mlady, Florida, Marilyn (Randy) Chec, Delafield, WI. Linda Mlady, Mequon, WI. And Rick (Carry) Mlady, Rhinelander, sister in law; Rita Chariton, Rhinelander. She will be missed by friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Bruce, husband; George, son; Robert and husband; Jim.
Special thank you to Jenny and Cheryl of Heartland Hospice for their exceptional loving care.
Per her request there will be no services.
