Marilyn Ann (Hopkins) Fletcher
Poplar Grove, IL - Marilyn Ann (Hopkins) Fletcher, 84, of Poplar Grove, IL, passed away on March 3, 2020 at her home, due to complications of advanced Alzheimer's disease. Born May 4, 1935, Marilyn was the daughter of the late William W. and Flora Mae (Pike) Hopkins of Whiting. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1953. She married John C. (Jack) Fletcher July 18, 1953. Marilyn was a homemaker with many talents. She loved to sew, make teddy bears, quilt, cook gourmet meals and was active in the collector car hobby. She is survived by her husband of 67 years and their children, Michael (Donna) Fletcher, William Fletcher, Jayne (Scott) Horwitz, and James Fletcher. Grandchildren include Amanda (Cristine) Fletcher, Katie (Robyn) Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Cooper Fletcher, Olivia Horwitz, Katie Horwitz, and brother Dale (Dianne) Hopkins.
A celebration of her life will be held at the family home at a later date. A private burial will be held in the McDill Cemetery in Whiting, Wisconsin.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020