|
|
Marilyn K. Carriveau
Amherst - Marilyn K. Carriveau, age 63, of Amherst, WI died December 10, 2019 at Saint Clare's Hospital in Weston, WI.
Marilyn was born to William and Barbara (Stachura) Simonis in Mosinee, WI. She grew up there, attended the local grade school, and graduated from Mosinee High School.
She married Gary T. Carriveau on June 6, 1975 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mosinee.
In her earlier years, Marilyn waitressed at Pete's Silver coach until becoming a photo processor for Color Craft. She later worked at Woodward Governor and Point Precision.
Marilyn attended Mid-State Technical college to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Following her education, she became employed with St. Michael's Hospital. She transferred to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI and worked there until retiring. Marilyn decided retirement was overrated and became employed at Bio Life assisting with entertaining and caring for the children.
Marilyn will be remembered for her loving warmth. There were many ways that she conveyed it, whether through hugs, delicious meals, or simply listening with her undivided attention. This warmth was most evident when she was around babies and children. It was a well-known fact that if there was a baby in the room, you had better hold it before Marilyn did or you might not get a second chance. The babies never seemed to mind though. Marilyn could find the joy in any situation and this allowed her to create joy as well, and with a quick wit, she could bring a smile to your face with an unexpected quip. Marilyn was a local adventurer who loved the outdoors, the solitude of nature, long road trips, and visiting the family cabin in northern Wisconsin. She relished searching for and polishing agates and other fascinating rocks and was an avid rock hunter. An excellent baker and cook, she cherished sharing her tasty goodies with others and was proud to pass on her family recipes. Some people live for wealth and material goods, but my mom lived for her family, and we will be forever grateful for that.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Carriveau; children, Amanda (Eli Olmeda) Carriveau, Jacob (Leigh Jacobson) Carriveau, and Peter (Angelica Alger) Carriveau; grandchildren, Ayla, Pearl, Frances, and Josie; loving mother, Barbra Simonis; brothers, Tim (Cheryl) Simonis, Mark (Jamie) Simonis, Brian (Lisa) Simonis, Bruce (close friend, Sandra) Simonis, Paul (Carrie) Simonis, and Andrew (Christel) Simonis; sisters, Linda Kesy, Rose (Joe) Wawryniec, Karen (Gary) Wisz, Diane (Duane) Kohnhorst, and Candee (Mike) Rust; sister in law, Diane Simonis; numerous nieces and nephews; friends, Jan & Terry Lorenz; and extended family & friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, William; brother, Willie Simonis; and brother in law, Lester Kesy.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton, WI with Rev. James Trempe presiding.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16th at Boston Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019