Marion Bemowski



Stevens Point - Marion Bemowski, age 89, passed away on Friday Feb. 8, 2019 at the "Lodge" Whispering Pines in Plover. She was born on Nov. 23, 1929 in Stevens Point to Max and Verna (Lewandowski) Kruzicki. Her marriage to Emil Bemowski took place on Nov. 15, 1947 at St. Peter Catholic Church. She is survived by her six children: Kenneth (friend Peg) of Stevens Point, Diane (Robert) Johnson of Appleton, Bonnie (Steve) Anacker of La Farge, Sandra Nowak of Colgate, Susan (friend Scott) Hytry of Stevens Point and Julie (friend Joe) Keen of Stevens Point. 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Emil in 2004, 4 sisters, 2 brothers and 1 son-in-law: Jerry Colgate.



Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph V. will officiate. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service Wednesday morning in the St. Faustina room at St. Peter Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bemowski family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com



The family extends a heartfelt Thank-You to the caregivers at Whispering Pines, Ministry hospice and her special nieces Linda Firkus and Debbie Peltier for all their loving care. The family is forever grateful to our sister, Sue, for all the time & special care she gave Mom.



Thanks Mom for all the times you took time for all the sacrifices you've made and for all the wonderful memories you've given our family. You'll always be loved so much.