Marion E. Skibba
Stevens Point - Marion Ester Skibba, age 91, of Stevens Point passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Marion was born on August 17, 1928, the daughter of Jacob and Martha (Buza) Nitka. She attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1946. Marion's first marriage was to Richard Piotrowski in 1949 until he passed away in 1953. She later married Daniel Skibba in 1957 until his passing in 1997.
Marion enjoyed camping in Northern Wisconsin, loved fishing, gardening, playing cribbage and other card games with her family, traveling, going to the casino, and spending winters in McAllen, TX with her friends and siblings.
Marion is survived by her 3 sons: Gerold Piotrowski, Robert Piotrowski, and Dale (Kathy) Skibba; 2 daughters: Pamela Piotrowski, and Diane (Ivars) Skibba-Circenis, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Richard, and 2nd husband Dan.
Funeral Services for Marion will be held at a later date.
