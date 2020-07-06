Marion Pendergast
Stevens Point - Marion Pendergast, formally of Stevens Point, WI, but most recently of Rohnert Park, CA. passed away on July 3. Marion was born in Superior, WI on March 4, 1924. She lived her childhood and young adult life in Tacoma, WA.
She moved back to Superior to help her father with his tavern and hotel businesses. There she met and married Raymond Pendergast, with whom she had five children, and fifty-two years of marriage. With his work on the Soo Line there were many moves around the state but settled finally in Stevens Point. Even with the task of caring for so many children she managed to work full-time. Ultimately retiring from the school district.
Even after that retirement she found part-time work fielding calls at Figi's. She loved talking to people all over the country. An avid quilter, with a great sense of color combinations, she has left her family and friends with quilts, tapestries and clothing and table runners that are pieces of art. Marion enjoyed many chances to travel, here and abroad and could always be counted on for a shopping expedition at a moment's notice, especially if it involved a fabric store.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, brother's and one sister, her husband Raymond and son James. Survivors are her children Charlie (Kevin), Michael (Malinda), Thomas (Annette), Mary Rae. Grandchildren, Michelle Engelbright, Jefferey Pendergast, Matthew Pendergast, Eric Stroik, Jacqueline Stroik, Robert Pendergast, Cooper Citek, Casey Citek, and numerous great grandchildren. Per her request and in light of the present circumstances Marion requested only a graveside internment next to her husband, her father and son in Superior, WI. She requests that in lieu of donations that a Catholic mass be said in her name. Marion's sharp wit and humor will be missed by all that knew her.
