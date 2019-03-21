Services
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road P.O. Box 193
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
Plover, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Tepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Tepp


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie A. Tepp Obituary
Marjorie A. Tepp

Stevens Point - Marjorie A. Tepp, age 97, of Stevens Point, passed away on, March 18, 2019, at St. Michael's Hospital (Ascension).

She was born on October 13, 1921 to Jeremiah and Hannah Riley in Fond du Lac. After graduating from High School, she met and married the late Bernard Tepp on May 27, 1939. They moved to Stevens Point and raised their family of 4 children.

Survivors include her; sons, Terry and Elaine (Milcharek) Tepp of Plover and Randy Tepp of Stevens Point; Twelve grandchildren; Twenty-one great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; nieces, nephews and their families; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years Bernard Tepp; daughter, Sharon Voypick; son Dennis Tepp; sister, Francis Riley; brothers Raymond and Donald Riley.

Funeral services will be held at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover at 10:30 AM Friday, March 22, 2019, with the Rev. Edward Shuttleworth officiating. A cremation burial will follow in St. Bronislava Cemetery, Plover. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM at church before the service.

Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Plover is honored to be assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
Download Now