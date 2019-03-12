Services Plover Funeral Home 2400 Plover Rd Plover , WI 54467 (715) 344-2023 Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Lutz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie M. Lutz

Marjorie M. Lutz



Stevens Point - Marjorie M. Lutz, age 86, of Stevens Point, WI, passed away peacefully in hospice care at Atrium Senior Living on March 9, 2019.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday March 14, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Rev. Jerzy Rebacz will officiate. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 4:30 - 6:30 PM on Wednesday March 13 at the Plover - Shuda Funeral Home/ 2400 Plover Road in Plover. A Vigil will be prayed at 6:30 to conclude the evening at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 9:30 - 10:15 AM at the church before the Mass. Burial will be in the Restlawn Cemetery.



Marge was born August 29, 1932 in the town of Wescott, WI, Shawano County, to the late Roman and Gertrude (Siebert) Mozuch.



She grew up in Stevens Point, attended local grade schools, and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School. Working part-time in her Grandpa Joe Mozuch's tailor shop, she learned to sew. Marge began her career as a copy typist for Hardware Mutual upon graduation.



Marge married George Schlig on June 1, 1957 at St. Stanislaus Church, Stevens Point. He preceded her in death in 1958.



Beloved Marge married Gordon Lutz on July 11, 1961 in Waukegan, IL. She was the love of Gordon's life. Together, they had five children: one daughter, Terry, and two sets of twin sons - Tim and Tom, and Randy and Steven. On the birth of her second set of twins, Marge became President of the local Twins' Club.



After raising her children, Marge began a prolific 35-year career as an Avon Representative where she quickly became a member of the President's Club for her success in sales. She formed many friendships with her colleagues and customers throughout the years.



As a devoted wife and mother, Marge especially enjoyed holidays with her family, making sure the time spent was special to everyone. She was a gracious host and prepared many delicious feasts; her Thanksgiving stuffing was hands-down the best.



Marge spent many summers camping at Madeline Lake in Woodruff with her husband and growing family. Fishing, boating, bird watching, and sitting by the fire were among her favorite activities while at the lake.



When not at the camper or selling Avon, Marge was known as an avid flower gardener and was especially fond of her Asiatic lilies, roses, peonies, orchids and hanging baskets. She loved travelling with her husband Gordon, the music of her children and their laughter, scary movies, staying up late and making a comfortable home. She will be remembered for her cheerfulness, sassy sense of humor and amazing ability to make the best of things. She was truly an extraordinary woman.



Survivors include Gordon, her husband of 57 years, daughter Terry Lutz of Wauwatosa, WI, son Tim Lutz, Menomonie, WI, son Tom (Mary) Lutz of Junction City, WI, son Randy (Laurie) Lutz of Amherst Junction, WI, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, brother David (Diane) Mozuch, Stevens Point, WI, and brother-in-law Sylvester (Kathleen) Zywicki, Stevens Point, WI.



Marge was preceded in death by her son Steven, sister Kathleen Zywicki, parents, and first husband.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .



