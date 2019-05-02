|
Marjorie R. Johnson
Waupaca - Marjorie R. (Pipe) Johnson, age 99, of Scottsdale, AZ formerly of Waupaca, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her daughter's home in Scottsdale. Marjorie was born in Portage County, WI on December 5, 1919, the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Anderson) Pipe. She married Howard C. Johnson on August 11, 1945 at her farm home near Sheridan. She graduated from Amherst High School, Central State Teachers College in Stevens Point and furthered her education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She taught school in Wisconsin and Iowa for many years. Marjorie is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca. She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Johnson, Gilbert, AZ and Mary (Richard) Rehfeldt, Scottsdale, AZ; her grandchildren: Stacy (David) Gaines and their children, Grayson Warren Gaines & Piper Marjorie Gaines, Castle Rock, CO and Brook (Elizabeth) Bremmer and their children, Alexandra Mae Bremmer & Harper Raye Bremmer, Waupaca, WI. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Howard in 1999, a sister, Carla (Lynn) Schwede and her brother, William (Nina) Pipe The Funeral Service will be on Monday, May 6 at 11 AM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca with Pastor Andy Behrendt, officiating. Burial will follow in the Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King, WI. Visitation will be on Monday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM at Holly Funeral Home.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 2, 2019