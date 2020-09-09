Mark A. Boyer
Middleton - Mark A. Boyer, age 48, of Middleton, WI who grew up in Stevens Point, passed away, September 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI, surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mark will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday September 18, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 2:00 until the time of services at Shuda's that Friday.
Mark was born July 26, 1972 in Stevens Point, the son of James and Barbara (Brekke) Boyer. He graduated from SPASH in 1991. He attended UCLA and Mid-State Technical Colleges and earned a degree in accounting. He worked at Great Lake's Internal Tribal in Lac Du Flambeau, for 20 plus years before moving to Middleton to be closer to his daughter.
He married Kris Cogar-Scheffler on July 28, 2001 and moved to Sugar Camp, Wisconsin where he began to be the best stepdad anyone could ask for.
Mark is well known for his corky sense of humor and his love for Star Wars. He loved watching hockey and college football. He would spend days playing his guitar and he had a love for bowling.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Kenzie Boyer, his world; his step children, that he raised as if they were his own, Marcus (Heather) Liebscher, Kendra (Devin), Wilson, Brady (Mariah Sherry), Liebscher, Kiana (Gunnar Fabianski) Liebscher, and 8 Step grandkids. He also survived by his sister: Kris Pitcher and brother, Jeff Boyer, a niece and three nephews as well as an Aunt Kathy (Cooky) Retzki and Aunt Pat Boyer and his Uncle Paul Boyer.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, uncle Bob Boyer and a very special childhood friend Lee Weir.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com