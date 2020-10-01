Mark A. Heimerl
Stevens Point - Mark A. Heimerl, age 57, of Stevens Point, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Wellington Place in Wisconsin Rapids under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice. Mark was born on June 7, 1963 in Stetsonville, WI, a son of Frank and Marcella Heimerl who preceded him in death in 1982 and 1998 respectively. Mark was a resident at the Hi-Rise Building of Stevens Point Housing Authority for many years. He had many good friends there, as well as throughout the community. In honoring Marks wishes, there will be no Funeral Service and his Cremated Remains will be interred in the family cemetery plot.